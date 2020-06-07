Majlis Trust to donate touch-free dispensers to places of worship

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Hyderabad: With places of worship in the State set to re-open from Monday, the Majlis Charity Educational and Relief Trust has decided to donate touch-free dispensers worth Rs 19.70 lakh for distribution in gurudwaras, churches, mosques and temples across Hyderabad and adjoining areas.

According to a series of tweets by Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, the donations include 220 one litre capacity dispensers and 27 Oak mist dispensers of five litre capacity. Oak Mist dispensers are a compact, contactless dispensing unit that sprays alcohol based sanitizer when both hands are placed under it. The dispensers will be distributed across Hyderabad Parliament constituency covering Nampally, Rajendranagar, Bholakpur, Sheikhpet, Erragadda and Amberpet areas.

The Trust will also donate four Oak mist dispensers to the historic Mecca Masjid. Along with each dispenser, the Trust will be distributing 15 litre refill cans of hand sanitizer. “We hope this will help people adherents stay safe during acts of collective worship,” the AIMIM Chief said.

