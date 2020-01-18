Major boost to Telangana’s healthcare sector 

By | Published: 6:06 pm

Mahabubnagar: The healthcare sector got a major boost after formation of Telangana and one of the popular schemes have been ‘KCR Kits,’ launched by the State government across Telangana on June 3, 2017.

The scheme tested the capabilities of government hospitals and primary health centres as institutional deliveries increased across government hospitals after the launch of the scheme.

It instilled confidence in people about government healthcare institutions, in turn the government took some major decisions with regard to filling posts in hospitals and building infrastructure in government hospitals.

At the micro-level, giving a briefcase with 15 essential items free of cost, right after a baby’s birth came as a boon to women from underprivileged sections, as these items cost quite a lot when brought from outside.

The scheme streamlined the entire process of deliveries in hospital, with effective tracking of nutritional and medical needs of pregnant women, lactating women and newborn babies.

The scheme was complimented with introduction of ‘Ammavodi’, 102 free ambulance services for pregnant women and lactating mothers. It is a pick up and drop conveyance services provided to women during pregnancy and after delivery, whenever the beneficiary needs to visit a healthcare facility.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .