Major breach of Sarala Sagar project

By | Published: 12:15 pm

Wanaparthy: Sarala Sagar project, one of the first irrigation projects of independent India had a major breach of dam, right beside the dam where the siphons were constructed back in 1959. Water started gushing out of the dam flowing downstream since the wee hours of Tuesday, when farmers noticed the breach of the dam.

Sarala Sagar project is the main irrigation source of Madanapuram and Kothakota mandals and is known to be the first irrigation project in Asia constructed using siphon technology, a way to lift water whenever it reaches the maximum level in a reservoir and deliver it downstream through siphons, without using pumps.

This project’s construction which was started by Raja Rameshwara Rao in 1947 and was named Sarala Sagar, was completed on July 26, 1959. It was inaugurated by the then Minister J Narsing Rao. Sarala Sagar project has both left and right canals, covering a distance of 25 kilo metres irrigating lands in Madanapuram and Kothakota mandals.

The unique feature of Sarala Sagar project is that the water let-out from the project travels through farm lands, minor irrigation tanks, local streams and slopes finally to once again enter back into the project.

More details are awaited regarding the quantity of water which may have flown-out till now and the extent of damage to crop and property.

