Major breakthrough in Warangal IRR project

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Warangal Urban: In a major breakthrough in the long awaited inner ring road (IRR) project, farmers have come forward to part with their land for the project at a meeting held by district collector Prashant Jeevan Partil here on Saturday.

In 2007, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) proposed 13 km IRR to ease the ever growing vehicular traffic in the tri-cities i.e Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet. But it could not commence the project so far due to the problems in land acquisition. It is estimated that KUDA need to acquire more than 100 acres for the construction of IRR in Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural districts. Meanwhile, a draft notification to acquire 87 acres of the land for the construction of the eight km long road, under the first phase, has been released recently.

“The Farmers from Ursu, Thimmapur and Enumamula revenue villages attended the meeting held by KUDA and agreed to hand over their land. We will declare the quantum of the compensation for the loss in about 10 days,” Collector Patil said. While KUDA is going to bear the cost of land acquisition from its funds, The authorities yet to decide on the funds for the construction of the proposed 200-feet width road. The IRR begins at Naidu Petrol Bunk (Khammam road) and will be aligned to ORR at Arepally village via Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard.

According to the officials, the inter-connectivity of the IRR, outer ring road (ORR) and regional ring road (RRR) could well serve the needs of the people for another three decades. It is said that the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department would execute the construction of the IRR.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter