Major burglary in bizman’s house in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:29 pm

Hyderabad: In a major burglary, unidentified persons made away with a huge amount of jewellery and cash, reportedly running into a few crores, from the house of a businessman in Banjara Hills on Monday night.

According to the complaint made to the police, the businessman Uttam Kumar Reddy said they had noticed the property missing from the house on Tuesday morning and informed the police.

The Banjara Hills police have registered a case and have began investigating. The CLUES team has visited the spot apart from a sniffer dog, which reportedly moved around the house premises but did not come out.

The police have formed special teams to crack the case. More details are awaited.

