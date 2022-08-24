Major fire accident in a pharma company in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Nalgonda: One worker was killed and six others were injured when fire broke out after the blast of a reactor in Hindays Labs on the outskirts of Veliminedu of Chityal mandal in the district on Tuesday evening. The incident took place at 5 pm in B-block of the company and a big sound of blast could be heard up to two kilometers distance of radius from the company.

The body of a worker, who was charred to death, was found on the premises of the company. The fire personnel brought out six injured workers from the company and shifted them to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences at Narketpally. Thick plumes of smoke and raging flames were preventing the firemen from entering the area of blasted reactor in the company. About 15-20 employees were working at the reactor at the time of the incident.

After the incident, five fire fighting vehicles rushed to the place and making efforts to bring the fire under control.

The death toll might be increased, officials said.