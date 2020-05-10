Major fire averted in Nagarkurnool sub-station

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Nagarkurnool: Fire fighters averted a major fire incident which erupted near a power sub-station in Nagarkurnool town on Sunday afternoon.

The fire accident occurred at the repair station of transformers, engulfing some transformers in flames. Fire fighters swiftly reached the scene and doused the fire. No casualties were reported. Police registered a case and are investigating the cause of the fire incident.

