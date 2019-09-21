Major fire breaks out in Hyderabad industrial unit

By | Published: 9:14 am

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a factory in the industrial area in Dullapally in the wee hours of Saturday.

No casualties were reported as the unit was closed, police sources said.

Officials suspect a short circuit led to the fire. The unit was closed after work on Friday night.

According to the police, the locals noticed fire and thick smoke emanating from the company early in the morning and alerted the fire department and police.

Two fire engines reached the spot and are fighting the fire. The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be estimated.

