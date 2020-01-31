Major fire breaks out in Thinner factory in Jangaon

By | Published: 11:03 am

Jangaon: Massive fire broke out in Tara Industries’ Thinner factory on the outskirts of the Khileshapuram village of Raghunathapally mandal in the district on Friday morning.

It is learnt that the fire broke out when the staff of the factory were trying to recharge the reactors.

No injuries or causalities have been reported, but even the fire personnel could not do anything due to chemicals stored in the factory.

It may take at least three to four hours to control the fire, according to the staff of the factory.

Only two workers were present when the fire broke out at the factory at around 6 am.

