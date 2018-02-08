Major General N Srinivas Rao meets Chief Secretary

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: Major General N Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area called on the Chief Secretary, Shailendra Kumar Joshi on Thursday and congratulated him on his elevation as Chief Secretary of the State.

They discussed several issues related to the welfare of ex-servicemen and felt the need for better Civil and Military relations in the State. Proposals on issues related to common concerns, infrastructure development and welfare of serving soldiers and ex-servicemen were submitted for dicussion later by teams of Chief Secretary and Local Military Authority.

According to press release, it was also decided that a formal Civil Military Liaison Conference should be held at a convenient date. Joshi agreed to the request for hooking the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme portal with Telangana health portal for the benefit of veterans and their families.