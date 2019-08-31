Major General NS Rao hands over baton to Dy GOC TASA

By | Published: 5:43 pm 5:55 pm

Hyderabad: Major General N Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) and Colonel Commandant of Regiment of Artillery, handed over the baton to Brigadier Abhijit Chandra, Deputy GOC, TASA, on his superannuation after 38 years of commissioned service in Indian Army on Saturday.

A farewell was held at TASA headquarters wherein all senior Army and civil officials and other ranks including Centre commandants of AOC, 1EME, Artillery, Military Hospital, Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS) and senior Military Engineering Services, participated.

An alumnus of NDA Khadakvasla and commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery in December 1981, Major General N Srinivas Rao took over command of the formation in July 2017. He holds a master’s degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from the Madras University and M.Phil in Defence Management from the Indore University and a faculty of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

Major General N Srinivas Rao has also been an instructor at the School of Artillery, where he taught advance courses in Gunnery and Tactics and was the Commandant of the Officers Training Academy NCC at Kamptee. His areas of specialisation include military aspects related to national security, artillery leadership, motivation, training management, faculty development and disaster management.

He has experience in operations, logistics, administration and training, having been Chief of Logistics of the Army formation in Jammu region and has been Chief of Operations in the sensitive region covering Kargil, Ladakh and Siachen Glacier. He also has extensive operational experience in counter terrorism and counter insurgency in Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab and J&K, and was part of delegations to Riyadh, Jeddah, Myanmar, Kiev, Odessa and Ukraine as a participant in Joint Operations Capsules at their War Colleges, according to a statement issued here.

