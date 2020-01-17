Major General RK Singh calls on Telangana CS

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area called on the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and congratulated him on his elevation as Chief Secretary of the State, here on Friday.

They discussed several issues related to better civil and military relations in the State. Proposals on issues related to common concerns, infrastructure development and welfare of serving soldiers and ex-servicemen were discussed with the Chief Secretary.

It was also decided that a formal Civil Military Liaison Conference would be held at a convenient date, according to a press release.

