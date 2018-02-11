Major General Srinivas Rao calls on Principal Secretary

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Major General N Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) called on Principal Secretary Home, Rajiv Trivedi, in his office on Saturday.

According to press release, a host of issues pertaining to Sainik Welfare were discussed and special emphasis was laid on welfare schemes announced by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The other issues that came up for discussion during the meeting included life tax exemption for ex-servicemen for vehicles brought from outside states, enhancement of ex gratia for soldiers killed in action and Sainik School in Telangana.

The Principal Secretary was positive towards the issues and assured resolution at the earliest.

Major General N Srinivas Rao invited Trivedi for a visit to TASA headquarters.