JEE: Major relief to students

Hyderabad: Students who have studied mathematics in any stream in their Class XII or intermediate education are now eligible to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s in Planning programme.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the JEE Main 2020, has revamped the examination pattern and the eligibility criteria. Henceforth, science stream is not required to be eligible to appear for the Bachelor’s in Planning entrance examination.

In a major relief to the aspirants, the NTA has reduced the number of questions in Paper-I which is conducted for admissions into BE/BTech programmes.

Each subject i.e. Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics, will have 25 questions each with a total of 300 marks. Earlier, Paper-I was conducted for 360 marks with 90 questions.

Apart from reducing the number of questions, the NTA has introduced questions which have answers as numerical. Of the 25 questions in each subject, 20 will be multiple choice questions and five will be numerical. The aspirants will have no options to choose from and they need to enter the correct answer for the given numerical question. This type of questions have already been asked in JEE Advanced and it is the first time they are being made part of JEE Main.

The NTA has also tweaked the examination pattern for Paper-II for admissions into B. Architecture and B. Planning programmes.

In Architecture, the number of questions in the drawing part are reduced from three to two while the mathematics part will have 25 questions of which 20 will be MCQs and five numerical.

Mathematics and aptitude tests will be common for both B. Architecture and B. Planning entrance examinations.

The drawing part in B. Planning has been replaced with a new paper which will have planning-based questions.

The NTA will conduct both Papers I and II in the computer-based test mode, but questions to test the drawing aptitude will be held in the pen-and-paper mode. Registrations for JEE Main January 2020 are underway and the last date to apply is September 30. The entrance tests will be conducted from January 6 to 11, 2020 and the results will be announced on January 31, 2020. For more details and registration, candidates can visit https://www.nta.ac.in/.

The scores obtained in the JEE Main is used for admissions into National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Information Technology and other Centrally-funded technical institutions across the country. The JEE Main is also an eligibility test for JEE-Advanced, which is held for admissions into Indian Institutes of Technology.

