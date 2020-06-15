Major tourism spots in erstwhile Adilabad district

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Shyam Gadh Fort: There are four military forts within a radius of 15 km range from Nirmal. One of them is Shyam Gadh. They were constructed by a local chieftain to check the entry of enemies from Maharashtra in 17 or 18 century during the rule of Asaf Jahis. Distance from Hydeabad to Nirmal is 222 km.

Koratikal Waterfalls: It is a seasonal but captivating waterfalls near Koratikal village in Neradigonda mandal of Adilabad district. It is around 250 km from Hyderabad and 25 km from Adilabad.

Kuntala Waterfalls: An amazing wonder, the waterfall is located near Kuntala village of Neradigonda mandal in Adilabad district. Water falls from a height of 200 feet. It is around 260 km from Hyderabad and 56 km from Adilabad town.

Gayatri Waterfalls: A recently explored nature’s wonder, Gayathri waterfalls is another spectacular tourist spot of Adilabad district. It is found on Kadem river, a tributary of Godavari. It lies 5 km from Tarnam Khurd village near Neradigonda. It is about 260 km from Hyderabad and 50 kms from Adilabad

Utnoor Fort: A majestic fort, which was built by a Gond King in Utnoor town two centuries ago. It symbolises the past glory of Adivasi rulers, who had ruled over this region during 12 and 1800 AD. Hanamantha Rayudu, one of Raj Gond Kings, had built this fort in heartland of tribals, Utnoor, in the 18th century. It is situated 311 km from Hyderabad and 51 km from Adilabad

Sapthagundala Waterfalls: Sapthagundala, also known as Mitte Waterfalls, an unexplored nature’s wonder of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. It contains a series of seven waterfalls within in a distance of 5 km. It is situated in the picturesque forests near Pittaguda village in Sirpur (U) mandal and it is surrounded habitations of aboriginal tribals. It is about 390 km from Hyderabad and 90 km from Adilabad

Babezhari Waterfalls: A lesser known tourist spot, Babezhari waterfalls came to light in the recent times. It is situated in forests of Babezhari village near Jodeghat valley Kerameri mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. It is located around 300 km from Hyderabad and 50 km from Asifabad town.

Ada Reservoir: Ada Reservoir or Kumram Bheem Project, is an irrigation project built across Peddavagu stream, a tributary of Pranahita at Ada village in Asifabad mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. It is located around 290 km from Hyderabad and 11 km from Asifabad town.

Gundala Waterfalls: It is a scenic watefalls located in dense forests of Tiryani mandal. It can be reached from Rompalli village of Tiryani mandal which is about 60 km from Mancherial district centre. One needs to trek at least 5 km from Rompalli.

Kawal Tiger Reserve: It is one of the largest facilities in India and the 42nd reserve of the country. It was created in 2012. Core zone of the reserve spreads in 893 sq km and buffer zone in 1,120 sq km covering certain forests of the four districts, Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal and Mancherial. It is endowed with abundant prey base, hillocks and teak-mixed bamboo forests. It can be reached from Nirmal, Mancherial and Adilabad towns.

Shivvaram Crocodile Sanctuary: Established for conserving freshwater or marsh crocodile in 1978. The sanctuary is one of the perfect getaways of the district. It is located around 50 km from Mancherial district centre. Somewhere between 50 and 60 crocodiles are dwelling in the curvy stretch of the river, following availability of water throughout a calendar year and abundance of fish species.

Jodeghat valley: A pristine valley and home to scores of tribal hamlets and waterfalls. It is a historical village where tribal legend Kumram Bheem attained martyrdom in 1940s. A memorial and tribal museum can be found. Visitors can get the opportunity to interact with ethnic tribes and can spend at Babhejhari waterfalls. It is located in Kerameri mandal and is situated 70 km from Asifabad town.

Kaddam Narayan Reddy Project: A medium irrigation project, this water body is an ideal destination for taking boat rides and spending in the nature. One can visit for beating the stress caused by hustle-bustle of urban lifestyle. Tourists can hire cottages run by tourism department at affordable rates. They can reach the spot from Nirmal and Mancherial.

