Major uranium production centre in Telangana: Centre

Published: 7:08 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State is part of the Central Government’s thrust areas with regard to mining of uranium, and a “major uranium production centre” is being planned in the State, Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy & Space Dr Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

He said Uranium Corporation of India Limited under Department of Atomic Energy, has made a detailed plan in line with Government’s vision to achieve self-sufficiency in uranium production. With resources already identified, major production centres have been planned in Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan. The information was provided by the Minister in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

It may be recalled that the Forest Advisory Committee of the Central Government in May this year, gave an in-principle approval for exploratory drilling for uranium ore in a total of 83sqkm in Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Nagarkurnool and in Nidgul reserve forest area in Nalgonda districts.

The FAC had said that the uranium mining project in Telangana is “critical importance from national perspective.”

