Majority of Covid cases in Hyderabad asymptomatic: Study

Hyderabad: An observational study conducted on 2,000 Covid-19 patients by voluntary organisation Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) shows that a majority of positive cases were either asymptomatic or patients with mild symptoms and almost all of them recovered well to basic treatment available at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in and around Hyderabad.

Although the study is yet to be analysed by Public Health experts and epidemiologists, the raw data indicated that need for emergency hospitalisation and Oxygen support is significantly less among Covid-19 patients in Hyderabad.

The study has collected data from a total of 2,000 Covid-19 patients, who had tested positive through rapid antigen tests and received treatment at the local PHCs. “94 per cent of Covid positive patients presented with mild forms of disease and did not require hospitalisation and were treated under home isolation. Less than six per cent required hospitalisation and not a single case required Oxygen support. Only four deaths were reported in the sample of 2,000 cases,” Founder of HHF, Mujtaba Hasan Askari said.

The basic first line treatment was given at PHC through the government medical kit comprising HCQS, antibiotics along with vitamin supplements, which proved sufficient to successfully treat the patients.

Close to 38 per cent of patients were symptomatic with fever, cough, sore throat being the major complaints and rest 62 per cent asymptomatic. Every positive case was at an average called daily for a period of seven to 10 days by health authorities along with contact tracing of family members, boosting the confidence of the patients and their relatives, the study said.

