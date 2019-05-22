Majority of pending bills cleared, says Prashanth Reddy

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy clarified that the State government had cleared majority of bills to contractors who took up works under Mission Bhagiratha and also for works pertaining to roads and buildings. He rubbished reports that works pertaining to these projects were not progressing due to non-payment of pending bills.

Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Prashanth Reddy said some newspapers published false reports about the ongoing works of Mission Bhagiratha misleading people. He stated that the TRS party will request the State government to legal action against the media outlets publishing false news with ulterior motives in this regard and even lodge complaints with the Press Council of India.

The Minister stated that construction of about 14,000 of 18,500 overhead water tanks has been completed under Mission Bhagiratha. While cent per cent works of water supply system to villages have been completed, only 95 per cent works worth Rs 1,000 crore pertaining to household connections are pending. “Of the completed works worth Rs 4,000 crore, only bills amounting to Rs 650 crore are pending clearance with the State government,” he said.

Prashanth Reddy said the Roads and Buildings department took up works worth Rs 7,100 crore in the last three years. Of this, only Rs 600 crore bills are pending with the State government for clearance. Road development projects worth another 5,134 crore are in the pipeline. “For Gajwel Ring Road project, the State government is spending Rs 185 crore and works worth Rs 112 crore have been completed. Only bills amounting to Rs 12 crore are pending,” he added. He felt no need for publishing a white paper on the State finances as Principal Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao already explained the State finances a couple of days ago.