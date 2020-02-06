Make 2BHKs ready for inauguration in Mandepalli: Sircilla Collector

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector D Krishna Bhaskar asked officials to keep Mandepalli double bedroom houses ready for inauguration by completing all pending works. The Collector on Thursday visited Mandepalli of Thangallapalli mandal and examined the progress of double bedroom houses.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Bhaskar said besides construction of houses, basic facilities were also provided in the houses. Laying of road leading to the houses was also completed. He instructed officials to provide drinking water facility to each and every house, fix electricity meters and keep ready houses for inauguration as early as possible. Later, Collector visited Sardapur modern agricultural market yard, where Parliament EVMs were stored. He examined decomposition of VVPATs papers with paper shredding machines. District Revenue Officer Bikya Naik, Superintendent Engineer Sri Janaki and others were present.

