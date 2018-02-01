Make action plan to double income of farmers, says Harish Rao

By | Published: 1:28 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Marketing and Irrigation, T Harish Rao wanted the marketing officials to prepare an action plan to double the income of farmers by 2022.

He had a review meeting with the official teams which had undertaken a study of best marketing practices and market intervention initiatives being implemented by the governments in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana.

The team apprised the Minister of crop patterns, yields being realised, storage facilities, support price being given to different crops and the mode of payments adopted by them for purchases from farmers.

They explained how the 30-year-old cotton corporation in Maharashtra had been reaching out to the cotton farmers and how it had been milling the red gram stocks purchased from the farmers and supplying dal to the hostels.

Madhya Pradesh government had created a fund of Rs 4,000 crore as part of its initiative to rescue of farmers in the event of drop in prices triggering distress. A similar system was being implemented in Karnataka also.

The Minister said the study report of the team would be submitted to Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to initiate new measures to ensure fair deal to farmers in market yards. He said the State was making all efforts to see that the marketing system was streamlined to safeguard the interests of the farmers.

100 vegetable outlets

The Minister said the number of ‘Manakuragayalau’ outlets selling vegetables would be increased to 100 in the State.

He also said the government would step up surveillance in the market yards to check irregularities in purchase of red gram.

The government was ready to purchase about 1.50 lakh tonne of red gram. Action would be initiated against the marketyard secretary at Jangaon, he said.