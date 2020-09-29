Make arrangements for buying cotton produce: Adilabad Collector

Sikta said that 1.33 lakh farmers were growing the cotton crop in 4.21 lakh acres in the district and approximately 47.93 lakh quintals of the cotton produce was expected to reach the market by the third week of October.

Published: 12:05 am

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik instructed authorities concerned to make elaborate arrangements for procuring cotton produce of this agriculture season. She convened a review meeting with officials of Agriculture, Marketing and Cotton Corporation of India, here on Monday.

Sikta said that 1.33 lakh farmers were growing the cotton crop in 4.21 lakh acres in the district and approximately 47.93 lakh quintals of the cotton produce was expected to reach the market by the third week of October. She informed that 10 procurement centres were going to be created for buying the produce this time. She added that CCI would procure it as usual.

The IAS officer directed the authorities to create awareness among the growers over drying of the produce before shifting it to markets for reducing losses. She asked them to inform the farmers in advance about dates on which they could bring the produce to nearby markets. She ordered them to keep moisture measuring and weighing machines ready.

Earlier, Additional Collector G Sandhya Rani explained the arrangements made for procuring the cotton produce.

District Agriculture Officer Venkati, Marketing Officer Ashwak, CCI’s General Manager Sanjay Kumar, Cotton Procurement Officer Purnachander and many other officials were present.

