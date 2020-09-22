Make arrangements for procuring cotton: Sandeep Kumar

Speaking at a meeting with authorities of Marketing, Agriculture, Transco, Fire, Legal Metrology, Transport and Ginning mills here on Tuesday, Sandeep Kumar instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements for buying the cotton crop and prevent inconvenience to farmers

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha instructed the officials concerned to make required arrangements for smooth procurement of cotton produce during the current Vaanakalam season.

Speaking at a meeting with authorities of Marketing, Agriculture, Transco, Fire, Legal Metrology, Transport and Ginning mills here on Tuesday, Sandeep Kumar instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements for buying the cotton crop and prevent inconvenience to farmers. He informed that the procurement was slated to from November 20. He stated that the district had 14 ginning mills. He asked them to create warehouses wherever required, besides recording data of growers online.

He asked the officials of the legal metrology to submit a report by inspecting weighing bridges within 10 days of time. He directed the authorities of Fire department to keep fire extinguishers ready in the ginning mills. He said that tokens would be issued to the farmers after the officials of agriculture department examining the percentage of moisture.

Additional Collector P Rambabu, Marketing Committee managing director Gajanand, Agriculture Officer Ravinder, Transport officer Umamaheshwar and officials of the other departments were present.

