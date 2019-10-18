Make district a plastic free zone: Peddapalli Collector

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Peddapalli: District Collector A Sri Devasena on Friday said it was the responsibility of every citizen to eradicate plastic and make the district a plastic-free zone.

As part of Swachh Friday, Collector along with local MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy and others collected plastic material strewn from Rangampalli to Shanthinagar on Rajiv Rahadari here.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that more than 10 quintals of plastic was collected within a few hours. “It is possible to remove plastic from the district if all sections of society are involved,” she averred.

Besides damage to environment, people have been affected by chronic diseases like cancer and asthama with the usage of plastic material. So, government has banned the usage of single use plastic, she informed.

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has also instructed to take up special sanitation driver in urban areas too on the lines on 30 days action plan.

As part of Swachha-Hi-Seva programme, government officials and public representatives have taken up plastic collection programme in all four municipalities of the district.

Informing that awareness programme have been taken up to educate the people about the danger of plastic use, she appreciated public representatives for participating in plastic eradication programmes.

Manohar Reddy opined that plastic free Peddapalli was possible only with the involvement of public. Advising the people to follow the instruction of the officials, he wanted the public to stop usage of plastic materials.

