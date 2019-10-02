Make green villages possible: Nirmal Collector

By | Published: 12:36 am

Nirmal: Collector M Prashanti instructed authorities concerned to take up plantation of saplings on either side of major roads of every village measuring 1,096 kilometre within four days. She convened a review meeting on progress of 30-day action plan and Telanganaku Haritha Haram here on Tuesday.

Prashanti told the authorities to plant saplings of flower-bearing trees on either side of important stretches in rural parts across the district. She wanted the drive to be completed by four days. She asked them to take steps to protect the saplings. She also directed them to prepare an action plan to achieve the target in the stipulated timeframe. She instructed them to clear waste plants through Shramadanam and to arrange tree guards to protect the saplings.

The IAS officer, in a separate programme, conducted to mark International Day for Older Persons, told civilians to show love and concern for parents when they are aged. Elderly people provide secured life for us. They bring us up using their knowledge and experiences. It is our duty to take care of them, she opined.

The Collector requested the public to show respect towards senior citizens and help them to lead a life with self-respect. She asked the authorities to create awareness over the Maintenance and Welfare of Persons and Senior Citizen Act, 2007 among the elderly. She assured a daycare centre would be constructed in Nirmal by next year. She added all facilities would be created for recreation, fitness and medical.

