‘Make in India must in defence’

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Make in India is not an option but an imperative, said Rajinder Singh Bhatia, president and CEO, Defence Aerospace Division, Kalyani Group.

Addressing officers attending Higher Defence Management Course on ‘Strategic Partnership: Analysis & Way Forward’ at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, on Tuesday, Bhatia gave an insight into the Make in India initiative with specific reference to defence production, importance of strategic partnership and challenges associated with it.

He analysed the data pertaining to manufacturing industry in India, its impact on GDP and also brought out how strategic partnership model will encourage broader participation of private sector in defence production

Bhatia also interacted with Major General Sandeep Sharma, Commandant of CDM, heads of faculty and other faculty members and discussed policy issues pertaining to defence acquisition and supply chain management.

