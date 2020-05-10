Make in India Rs.6 crores- 6 minute action sequence for Allu Arjun

By | Published: 1:46 pm

Hyderabad: Telugu star Allu Arjun is coming up with a Rs.6 crore – 6 minute mega action sequence for his next. This action spectacle will be a 100 percent ‘Make in India’ project with an effort to provide employment to the film fraternity workers.

The superstar of South India has begun pre-production work on his next magnum opus ‘Pushpa’, an action drama, that will be released in five languages worldwide i.e. Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

The film teams up Allu Arjun with one of the top filmmakers of south- Sukumar. This is their third collaboration after delivering two mega blockbusters Arya and Arya 2.

To ensure that no stone is left unturned to make the ambitious project ‘Pushpa’ a global phenomenon, the makers are planning an extensive, never seen before mega action sequence with Allu Arjun himself.

The 6-minute action sequence has been budgeted to cost around Rs.6 crore and the actor has been training rigorously to position and create a one of its kind intense, gritty and a spectacular sequence. The visuals and the action will be first of a kind for an Indian film.

Keeping in mind the ongoing crisis in terms of employment in the film industry due to coronavirus pandemic, the makers have shelved the idea to hire international action choreographers and will be make the sequence a 100 per cent ‘Make in India’ project, hiring the best Indian stunt choreographers from South India who are methodically planning an extensive and an elaborate stunt spectacle.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Karnataka starlet, Rashmika Mandanna with Devi Sri Prasad composing the original score.