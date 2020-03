Make job search easy through DEET

By | Published: 12:46 am 3:32 pm

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana(DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs. .

PVR Limited

Position: Duty Manager, Cinema

Manager

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 10

Lot Mobile Pvt Ltd

Position: HR Recruiter & Executive

HR

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 7

Viswam Edutech School Labs

Position: Trainer

Location: Vijayawada

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 6

Happyminds Manpower Solutions

Position: Non-Voice Process

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 1yr

Vacancies: 30

Leo MarComm

Position: Inside Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 8

Fortune Paints Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 1yr

Vacancies: 5

WickedRide

Position: Inspection Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 1yr

Vacancies: 60

Varite India

Position: Java Developers

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Post Graduate, Others

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 6

InfoGrowth Pvt Ltd

Position: Process Associates

(Voice & Non – Voice)

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 100

WickedRide

Position: Field Collection Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 30

Bounce

Position: Field Executives

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 30

Paytm

Position: Field Sales Executives

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 60

Resource Informatic Group

Position: Dot Net Developer

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 5

Matrimony.com

Position: Telesales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 1yr

Vacancies: 20

Sterling Holidays Resorts Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 1yr

Vacancies: 8

Offtronix Automation

Position: Electrical Engineer

Location: Secunderabad

Degree: BE / B.TECH

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 6

Blue Star Limited

Position: Shop Sales Representative

Location: Andhra Pradesh

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 15

Kriyo Pvt Ltd

Position: Inside Sales & Relationship Executive

Location: Secunderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 5

Brown Bread Bakers

Position: Quality Control Manager

Location: Secunderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 20

Nettyfish Networks

Position: Business Development Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: B3 / B.TECH, MBA

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 10

Digital Catalyst Group

Position: Admission Counsellor

Location: Secunderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 4

Vagarious Solutions

Position: Process Associate

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Infogrowth Pvt Ltd

Position: Voice & Non – Voice Process

Location: Secunderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 100

Vijaya Diagnostic Pvt Ltd

Position: Medical Report Typing Executive

Location: Gachibowli

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yr – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 6

Dharani Info Technologies

Position: Dot Net Developer

Location: Guntur

Degree: BE / B Tech,MCA,ME / M Tech

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 6yrs

Vacancies: 8

Fusion Software

Position: ODI – PBCS

Location: Hi-Tech City

Degree: BE / BTECH

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 4

Amida Educational Services

Position: Graphic Designer

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: 10th, Degree, BE / B Tech, Others, Diploma

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 1yr

Vacancies: 4

Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: Customer Care Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 200

Vertice Global Pvt Ltd

Position: Machine Operators

Location: Telangana

Degree: < 10th, 10th ,B.A, BE / B Tech, Diploma, Intermediate, ITI

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 30

G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma

Experience: Min. 0 – Max. 20 yrs

Vacancies: 1000

For any queries

(or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email:

[email protected], Website:

www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email:

[email protected], Website:

www.workruit.com