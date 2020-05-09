Make masks, hand washing part of life: Harish Rao

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon people not to venture out of their homes without wearing a mask though the district was declared a green zone.

The Minister was addressing the people after distributing to 1,400 persons the essential commodities donated by Karunakanthi Foundation.

Asking the citizens of the district not to be complacent and stating that the world had not yet completely come out of the coronavirus pandemic, the Minister on Saturday had urged the people to make it a part of life the practice of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and washing hands regularly.

Stating that the police and other officials would not hesitate to impose Rs 1,000 fine on those without masks, Rao had appealed to the people to take containing COVID-19 as a responsibility. The Minister later distributed to 400 weavers the essentials donated by Neelakanta Samajam, Siddipet. During another programme, he distributed essentials to 300 economically backward Christian families.

Hailing the role of NGOs, philanthropists and socially responsible persons during the pandemic times, the Minister said they could distribute essentials to 12,000 families in Siddipet with help of philanthropists alone. He further called upon the rich and the kind-hearted to come forward to save the poor at the time of crisis.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .