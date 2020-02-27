Make money from junk at Big Bazaar

By | Published: 10:20 pm

Hyderabad: On popular demand, Big Bazaar – the hypermarket chain — announces the Great Xchange offer till March 10. During ‘The Great Xchange’, customers can get rid of all their unwanted old items at a price and get great discount on new products through discount coupons. Customers can discard old items like newspapers for Rs 50 per kg, electronics for up to Rs 5,000 per piece, utensils at Rs 300 per kg and much more.

In exchange, customers can purchase any products in fashion, electronics, homecare, furnishings, footwear, kitchenware, toys, sports goods, induction cooktops and much more at minimum five times the coupon discount vale.

Making it easier for customers to calculate the xchange value for the old products Big Bazaar has created an online link http://bit.ly/2SguYpO.

Using this link, customers can simply enter their product and get to know the xchange value for the same and can also register themselves for an exclusive offer that can be availed at the store.

Speaking about The Great Xchange, Sadashiv Nayak, CEO, Big Bazaar, says, “As a brand that deals with millions of customers everyday, we understand the most common problem faced in every house. The problem is the concern of what needs to be done with all the old products.

The only way one can get new products when you get rid of all the old unwanted things in your house. Our xchange offer is purely based on this insight and based on its year on year success we bring it back for the benefit for our customers.”

Customers will receive redeemable discount coupons in denomination value of Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 250 and can redeem the coupons as per the conditions mentioned on them at the nearest Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar Gen NXT, HyperCity and fbb stores in the country.

