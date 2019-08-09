Make ‘n’ Market 3.0 begins at SR College Warangal

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Warangal Urban: NEST (Nest for Entrepreneurship in Science & Technology), an Entrepreneurship centre at SR Engineering College kick started their annual Innovation & Entrepreneurship fest, Make ‘n’ Market 3.0, at SR Engineering College here on Friday. Make ‘n’ Market is an innovative programme designed with an inspiration from ‘Make in India’.

Speaking on the occasion, said Prof. Sridhar Condoor, Saint Louis University, USA said without change there is no innovation, creativity, or incentive for improvement. Those who initiate change will have a better opportunity to manage the change that is inevitable.

He said that creativity and entrepreneurship is need of the hour, and educational institutions have a major role to play in this regard. He appreciated the interest of students of this region towards maker’s movement by crossing 480 registrations against 370 last year. He said India is most favourite destination to start a venture due to its attracting demographics and rapid changing psychographics.

Head, NEST Centre, Suman Naredla, said that Make ‘n’ Market 3.0, mega entrepreneurial event of this region attracted 480 teams for registration. Students across both the Telugu States registered for the event. Before the event began, a seed capital of rupees five hundred was distributed to the teams to meet product or working prototype development expense. However, world class maker space facilities can be utilised at SRiX Incubator by registered teams at free of cost. Teams are expected to ideate on a concept and design a product in five weeks of time, before they come back again to Make N Market 2.0 mega Expo day, mostly on September 14, 2019.

Student coordinators of NEST, SR Engineering College will guide the registered teams in the process of designing the product or prototype. On the day of exhibit or even before, the teams can exercise selling their products to customers and they need to convince the customer to lend on Expo day. Entire event is initiated with an objective to inculcate the spirit and culture of entrepreneurship in this region and Warangal in particular. Make ‘n’ Market is supported by SRiX Incubator, Wadhwani foundation, Stumagz.

Principal, Dr. V. Mahesh, director Dr. Guru Rao C.V., Dr. Archana Reddy, Dr. Mustaq Ahmed, Heads of the Departments, centre in-charges, and faculty were present.