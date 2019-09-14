Make nature part of life: DFO SV Pradeep Kumar

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Mulugu: District Forest Officer (DFO) Bhupalpally and Mulugu, SV Pradeep Kumar Setty said nature is the most important thing in people’s lives. “One should make nature a part of life to lead a happy life.”

The forest department, Mulugu, organised “Vana Darshini” programme in the Eturunagaram Wildlife Sanctuary for students from Bala Jyothi English Medium School, Hanamkonda.

“Our main aim is to give good knowledge to the youngsters on forest, trees and it’s uses by trekking into the forest and also to develop sustainable tourism in the district, we were also going to host a national level ecotourism events soon in the district, within no time this district is going to be the tourism hub,” he added.

The programme started at 11.30 am at Tadvai Forest Huts with briefing and by showing a documentary on Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary, they were shown an awareness video on damage of forests and environment due to plastic and how to prevent plastic in day today life and also shown camera traps where images are spotted in different areas near water bodies during summer like Indian Guar/Bisons, Leopards, spotted deers, sambars, Nilgais, sloth beers, barking deers, peacocks, etc.,

After having a knowledgeable brief they were taken to Chinnaboinapally forest area and had a good trek into the forest, while having trek we explained about different kinds of plants and their uses in our daily life by showing them practically in the forest and they were shown saucer pits arranged for wildlife inside the forest areas in summer where there are no water body areas and explained them about the importance of water bodies for wildlife in summer, there after they were taken to watch tower area where they can enjoy the beauty of the forest and spent some time there by showing different types of trees and their uses by Eco-Tourism District Coordinator Kalyanapu Suman.

After that they were taken to RFD (Rock Filling Dam) where the forest department took some precautions to prevent soil erosion in the forest areas and also they were shown rock filling check dams, staggered stenches too.

