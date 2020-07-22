Make optimum use of Central funds: Harish Rao

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has instructed the Finance department officials to examine the proposals for purchase and supply of tetra packs of milk from Vijaya Dairy to Anganwadi centres in the State. He also asked them to take necessary action to release incentives being paid to farmers towards milk collection and also emoluments to Gopal Mitras that has been pending for the last four months.

The instructions were issued following a request from Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav during a review meeting at Aranya Bhavan here on Tuesday. Srinivas Yadav explained that milk was being supplied to Anganwadi centres and to pregnant women and young children on a daily basis. However, this milk packed in plastic packets was getting spoilt due to shelf life of less than 48 hours, especially during transportation to remote areas, he pointed out. “Tetra packs have a longer shelf life and have strong packaging, that can be distributed safely to the beneficiaries,” he said. He also sought funds for supplying necessary medicines to sheep and goat for timely treatment.

Both the Minister observed that due to the government schemes like sheep and fishlings distribution, there was huge growth in cattle and aqua wealth in the State which was setting an example for other States in these sectors. They also emphasised the need to strengthen the State-run Vijaya Dairy to ensure growth in agriculture-affiliated sectors as per Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision to strengthen the rural economy.

Assuring timely release of the State’s share, Harish Rao asked the officials to prepare proposals for optimum utilisation of Central funds under joint schemes.

Harish Rao and Srinivas Yadav along with Forest Minister A Indra Karan Reddy also inspected the mobile fish outlets launched by the Fisheries department in the State recently.

