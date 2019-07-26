Make path easy for e-vehicles: Centre to states

By | Published: 1:31 am

Hyderabad: To give a boost to the use of zero-emission vehicles, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has requested all State Transport Departments to expedite the adoption of electric vehicles and to incentivise their purchase.

To promote the use of electric vehicles, the ministry has taken a few initiatives such as green registration plates for zero-emission vehicles for distinct identity, exemption of electric vehicles from permit requirement for plying as a transport vehicle and licence to drive e-scooters to those in the age group of 16-18 years.

The ministry pointed out that it had exempted electric vehicles from the requirement of passenger transport permit, however, most of the States had not implemented the same and were still insisting on permits. This acts a barrier against the proliferation of electric vehicles in passenger transport segment, a notification issued by the ministry said.

The benefit of having a green number plate on electric vehicles would accrue to the users only if States and municipalities provide incentives to such vehicles in respect to waiver of toll charges, parking fee as well as priority parking slots and exclusive access to congested zones in the cities, the notification said.

This move by the Centre is likely to help in bringing down vehicle pollution in Hyderabad, where the vehicle population is growing by the day. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is already making an effort in promoting zero-emission vehicles and has introduced 40 e-buses in the city.

There have been also been developments in the field of zero-emission mobility and it is important to increase its presence in shared mobility as well as public transport, the notification said, adding that since public transport and shared mobility vehicles typically cover higher distances, their conversion into electric would bring down emissions in the cities.

The States were told to operationalise the ministry’s notification by registering electric vehicles for passenger mobility without imposing any permit requirement.

“The States, which have not reduced or waived the road tax on electric vehicles, may please consider waiving it to the maximum possible extent to reduce the initial cost. The actions taken by States for the promoting electric vehicles have to be communicated by August 31,” the notification added.

