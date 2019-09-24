Make sanitation drive a grand success: Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 12:13 am

Karimnagar: Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies, Gangula Kamalakar sought the cooperation of people to make the special sanitation drive a grand success.

Kamalakar launched “Nenu Saitam – Naa nagaram kosam” ( I am also for the cause of my city), a ten-day special sanitation drive in collectorate auditorium and released wall poster of the programme here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister informed that he designed ‘Nenu Saitam’ programme by following 30-day Action Plan designed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Every day, Collectors were visiting villages and taking part in sanitation programmes. Drawing inspiration from Collectors, people were also doing shramadanam in villages.

He asked as to why the local people, who born and brought up here, don’t clean their localities when the Collectors, Commissioner of Police and Municipal Commissioner, who comes from other areas, were cleaning garbage in the town.

There was a possibility of tourism development if the town was kept clean and beautification works were taken up, he said adding that cable stayed bridge is going to become a main attraction for the town.

While the works of the IT tower have reached its final stage, works on Manair River Front will commence soon. Asking people not to dump garbage on roads, he said it may cause spreading of diseases.

Houses as well as localities should be kept clean to stay away from diseases, he advised and appealed the people to join hand with him to clean the city in the coming ten days.

The Minister urged traders not to keep articles on footpaths and to keep footpaths empty for the convenience of walkers. Vegetable and fruit vendors should run their businesses in the respective places allocated for them, he added.

Fines would be imposed on those who dump garbage on roads, once the ten-day special drive completes. Kamalakar asked people to take part in 2k run to be held in the town on Tuesday.

The Minister also donated his last MLA salary of Rs 2 lakh for the ‘Nenu Saitam’ programme.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anumalla Vijaya, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed, Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Venugopal Reddy and others attended the programme.

