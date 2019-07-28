Make Sitarampally a model village: Harish Rao

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao called upon the villagers of Sitarampally to join hands to develop the village into a model by utilising the funds granted under special package by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao.

During a recent visit to his birthplace Chintamadaka, the Chief Minister announced special fund for neighbouring Sitarampally, which was once a hamlet of Chintamadaka, on par with his own village.

Addressing the villagers here on Sunday during a meeting organised at Sitarampally, Harish Rao said that the revenue officials would resolve all the revenue disputes in the village in a week and they would issue passbooks after conducting Panchanama.

Asking them to put a collective effort to design an action plan for spending the special grant given by the Chief Minister, Rao said they could make the village a model with the active participation of villagers cutting across all the ages.

To help the villagers to increase their livelihood, the Siddipet MLA asked them to set up dairy farms, country chicken farms and suggested them to buy agriculture machinery to increase their income.

He said that they would set up a gym and construct mahila bhavan, function hall, Anganwadi centre, underground drainage system and roads. Asking the villagers to conduct ‘Shramadan’ at the village every week, Rao said hygiene maintaining hygiene would help to keep everyone healthy. He asked them to plant saplings at every house besides digging soak pits for water conservation.