Make Telangana towns, cities best in country: KCR

By | Published: 12:25 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday said the onus of developing urban areas in Telangana State as ideal towns and cities in the country was on the newly elected mayors, chairpersons, councillors, ward members and corporators. Terming them as the future leaders of the State, he emphasised the need for a perceptible change in functioning of municipal bodies to improve living conditions in urban areas.

“The term municipality has become synonymous with drainage, dirt and garbage. ‘Baldia’ (municipality) became a second name for corruption. It is often referred among the people that ‘Baldia Aaya, Khaya, Peeya, Chaldiya’ (municipal staff came, ate, drank and left). We must ensure transparency to change this view of the people. There should be a non-corrupt system in place. The towns’ progress should be based on proper planning. It should not be haphazard. It should be in your hands to change the towns and cities as the best ones in the country,” the Chief Minister said.

Addressing the State level municipal conference at the Pragathi Bhavan here, the Chief Minister gave a piece of his mind to the public representatives and educated them about duties and responsibilities. Laced with examples, he explained to them on how public representatives should conduct themselves in public life. He recalled the rough path and hardwork that the previous generation of politicians underwent during the colonial rule and early years of independence.

“Now, politics has become easy and simple due to the prevailing situation in the State and in the country. During the British colonial regime and later after independence, politics then meant facing difficulties, doing hard work, suffering jail terms and some times even sacrificing one’s life. We are indulging in comfortable politics while immersing ourselves in nation building activity. Those who understand these differences, will thrive in politics by earning name and fame,” he opined.

Rare opportunity for Mayors, chairpersons

Rao pointed out that only 140 people out of over the 5 crore population got the rare and golden opportunity to become Mayors and chairpersons of municipal bodies. “This is like a stepping-stone and your future depends on how much you can scale it up. Doing good for the people will be the greatest accomplishment in your lives,” he said, and cautioned them that power should not get into their head and that they should not aspire for unwarranted status.

Further, the Chief Minister pointed out that a public life of power and position was like walking on a thin edged razor where one should not lose balance while discharging their duties. He advised the elected representatives to work with commitment and dedication. “Many people may not have the required self-confidence. But one can succeed when they understand an issue, take up the responsibility and complete it with dedication. When people repose faith and confidence in you, he or she will get complete support from people in their endeavours,” he added.

Politics ends with election

The Chief Minister made it clear that for him, politics ends after fighting the elections and all the government welfare schemes were being implemented in all villages and towns without any discrimination or giving scope for politics. “We got Telangana State after a lot of difficulties, sacrifices and hard work. We fought a relentless battle believing that we will be benefitted if we get our own State. People made me the Chief Minister twice. Hence, we are implementing the government schemes without any political discrimination. Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha are finest examples of the State government’s commitment towards people. Everyone belongs to us,” he said.

Rao suggested that elected representatives should not indulge in false talk and make false promises to get all the works done overnight. Instead, he advised them to gain complete understanding of the subject and prepare a proper action plan before taking up any work. He emphasised the need for involving people from all walks of life in the implementation of government programmes to develop towns and cities. He also warned them to have less craving for getting photographed during such events and focus on completing works.

Only the efficient complete work

While underlining the need to be steadfast to the work and achieving goals, Rao quoted a poem from Barthruhari’s Subhashitam translated by Yenugu Laxmana Kavi in Telugu which goes as ‘Arambhimparu neechamanavulu….’

He said that people were classified into three categories based on their capacity to face difficulties in completing a task. “A person who is not fit enough, will not start any work fearing difficulties that may come across his way. The second type are moderate people who start the work and leave it incomplete because of the difficulties they face. Only the courageous and efficient people shall complete any work despite all difficulties,” he concluded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter