Make temporary provisions for selling fruits: GHMC Mayor

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Wednesday suggested making temporary provisions to sell fruits at function halls enroute Nagole-Bandlaguda.

At an emergency meeting presided by Gaddiannaram Agriculture Market Committee chairman V Ramanarsaiah, the Mayor discussed the reasons for the closure of Gaddiannaram Fruit Market and said the facility was closed to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Every day, about 700 to 800 fruit vehicles arrive resulting in huge gathering at the market which has limited space. Given the situation, problems were arising in maintaining physical distance and as there was threat of spread of COVID-19, the market was closed, the officials informed the Mayor.

Though the market was shifted to Koheda on April 27, a hailstorm which lashed on May 4 uprooted the roof sheets there.

Rammohan said as reconstruction of the temporary sheds would take about 10 to 15 days; sale of fruits could be taken up at function halls on Nagole and Bandlaguda route to help the farmers.

