Make the most of your free time through online learning

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: Amidst the 21-day lockdown across the State and educational institutions remaining closed to combat the spread of the COVID-19, students have remained confined to homes.

However, one can make the best of use of this lockdown by engaging in online learning. There are several Information and Communications Technology initiatives of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, University Grants Commission and its Inter-University Centres-Information and Library Network and Consortium for Educational Communication in the form of digital platforms. These can be accessed by the students, researchers and teachers of the universities and colleges for broadening their horizons.

While the online learning on some website comes at a cost, these following initiatives are for free.



Swayam Online courses: This website http://storage.googleapis.com/uniquecourses/online.html provides access to best teaching learning resources which were earlier delivered on the SWAYAM platform may be now viewed by a learner free of cost without any registration. Students or learners who registered on SWAYAM in January 2020 semester can continue their learning, as usual, the UGC says.



UG/PG Massive Open Online Courses: This portal http://ugcmoocs.inflibnet.ac.in/ugcmoocs/moocs_courses.php hosts learning material for undergraduate and postgraduate non-technology archived courses.



e-PG Pathshala: https://epgp.inflibnet.ac.in/ hosts high quality, curriculum-based, interactive content containing 23,000 modules (e-text and video) in 70 postgraduate disciplines of social sciences, arts, fine arts and humanities, natural and mathematical sciences.



e-Content courseware in the undergraduate subject: One can assess 87 undergraduate courses with 24,110 e-content modules through the CEC website http://cec.nic.in/cec/.



SWAYAM PRABHA: This is a group of 32 direct to home channels which provide high quality educational curriculum-based courses content covering disciplines such as arts, science, commerce, performing arts, social sciences, and humanities subjects, engineering, technology, law, medicine agriculture to everyone who are interested in lifelong learning. These channels are free to air and can also be accessed through the cable operator. The videos or lectures which are telecast can also, be viewed on the portal https://swayamprabha.gov.in/.



CEC-UGC YouTube Channel: This channel via the link https://www.youtube.com/user/cecedusat provides access to unlimited education curriculum based lectures free of cost.



National Digital Library: This is a digital repository with a vast amount of academic content in different formats provides interface support for leading Indian languages for all academic levels including researchers and life-long learners. It can be accessed via https://www.youtube.com/user/cecedusat.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .