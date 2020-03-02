Make towns healthy places to live in: KTR

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:54 am

Khammam: little initiative from everyone, including elected representatives, officials and more importantly the general public, will go a long way in making the unique 10-day Palle Pragathi programme launched by the State government, a complete success that would transform the urban landscape of Telangana, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao said here on Sunday.

Stressing the need for collective and committed efforts to develop towns as healthy places to live in, the Minister, who was in town to participate in the programme, asked citizens, officials and elected members to work as a team to achieve the objectives of Pattana Pragathi. The Minister, besides inaugurating a slew of development works, also did some quick surprise inspection of ongoing works in the town which wore a festive look with a large number of people gathering to catch a glimpse of the TRS working president.

The Minister, explaining the objectives of Pattana Pragathi, said the aim was to convert urban areas into civilised places that could boast of basic amenities and cleanliness. He asked the people to own their towns saying that only then will they involve themselves fully.

Priority for sanitation

Rama Rao pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had clearly said that good sanitation must be given paramount importance both in Pattana Pragathi and Palle Pragathi. “Green Action Plans and Sanitation Action Plans have to be designed at ward level first and then integrate all the ward plans for a town level plan,” he suggested.

The elected representatives and special officers in municipalities have to fully understand all the aspects of the new Municipal Act, which was formulated in such a manner that its implementation in its entirety could upgrade every town into a model one, he said, and called upon corporators to play a proactive role in association with the special officers in designing Green Action Plan and Sanitation Action Plan. “Field level visits and personal interactions with the residents is a must to prepare realistic and perfect action plan,” the Minister asserted.

Stating that the new Municipal Act stresses on the role of elected representatives in Urban Local Bodies in addressing public issues, Rama Rao said there is particular emphasis on increasing greenery by planting saplings and ensuring survival of at least 85 per cent plants, failing which the corporator concerned will lose his job.

“Planting saplings and maintaining cleanliness might look like small things. But they play very important roles in overall well being of the citizens living in towns” he averred. He also instructed the officials to issue notices to vacant plot owners who don’t maintain their sites.

Public participation

Emphasising on public participation for the success of Pattana Pragathi, he said people who expect cleanliness and better sanitation conditions should avoid littering streets and open defecation. The new Municipal Act, he said, also focuses on creating new lung spaces by developing parks. Parks should be designed in such a way that they should serve as both recreational centres as well as help eco-tourism, he said.

Referring to Khammam, he wanted the Velugu Matla Forest Park to be developed as a tourist spot. He wanted officials and corporators to plan for construction of as many as 400 public toilets to address the problem of open defecation. Steps to prevent pigs and dogs straying on the streets have to be taken. Extensive campaign to avoid use of plastic carry bags and to promote jute and cloth bags use has to be conducted.

He asked the corporators to complete Green Action Plan and Sanitation Action Plan preparation by March 4 and come prepared for a meeting on March 6 in Hyderabad to discuss the plans for further action. “There is no dearth of funds, what is needed is a little initiative to move things forward for the success of Pattana Pragathi” the Minister noted.

Ministers P Ajay Kumar, V Prashanth Reddy and V Srinivas Goud, MLCs P Rajeshwar Reddy and B Lakshmi Narayana, MLAs L Ramulu Naik, S Venkata Veeraiah, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj and Mayor G Papalal were present.

KTR penalises partymen Rs 1 lakh each for flexis

Yellandu (Kothagudem): Yellandu Municipality Chairman D Venkateswar Rao and Khammam corporator and TRS town wing president Kamartapu Murali learnt it the hard way that ruling party leaders are no exception when it comes to applying rules. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday asked the two to cough up Rs One lakh each towards penalty for putting up plastic flexi-banners welcoming him.

Both had erected huge flexies at the venues of the Minister’s public meeting in Khammam and Yellandu. Stressing the need to show determination to address the menace of plastic, Rama Rao said the rule applied to all, whether they were party leaders or the common public. “The public have to take responsibility to prevent use of plastic. No one will be spared if they break the rule. If the public fail to act, they will also have to pay penalty,” Rama Rao cautioned.

In his address, the Minister, responding to an appeal by Yellandu MLA B Haripriya, urged her to take measures to revive the past glory of Yellandu, the birth place of SCCL. The issue would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.

He assured the gathering of addressing issues of reviving railway connectivity to Yellandu, setting up bus depot and podu farmers. The State government accorded equal importance to all Assembly constituencies in terms of development, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .