‘Make use of good rain for Haritha Haram’

Published: 12:21 am

Nizamabad: Forest Department officials should make use of the good rainfall by plant saplings under the Haritha Haram programme, Nizamabad Collector M Rammohan Rao said on Friday.

Inspecting nurseries at Chinnapoor, Pocharam and Malkapur, Rao said the district was receiving good rainfall this year and this was useful to plant saplings according to the requirement of the villagers. He said officials should prepare pits for plantation and arrange tree guards to protect saplings.

The Collector visited the Forest Department’s nursery at Chinnapoor village of Makloor mandal, DWMA nurseries at Pocharam village of Yedapalli mandal and Malkapur village of Nizamabad mandal. Officials were growing teak stumps, sandalwood, tamarind, palm, Jatropha, drumsticks, pomegranate and guava, to name a few, at these nurseries.

Collector Rao said according to available saplings in nurseries, officials should chalk out a plan to plant saplings. He asked the Forest Department where the 47,000 tamarind saplings, which required large spaces, were to be planted. He ordered the officials that they should grow the saplings according to the requirement of the people.

DRDO PD Ramesh Rathod, MPDOs and tahsildars, and Forest FDO Ramulu, among others, accompanied the Collector.

