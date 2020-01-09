Make villages role models: Koppula Eshwar

By | Published: 12:16 am

Jagitial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Wednesday appealed to the people to make their villages as role models by working together in Palle Pragathi.

Speaking during a grama sabha organised as part of the rural action plan in Gopalraopet of Dharmaram mandal, Eshwar emphasised the need to create awareness among the public about the importance of the programme. He said the face of villages changed after Palle Pragathi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao designed the programme for the comprehensive growth of rural areas.

Eshwar instructed officials to arrange for tree guards for saplings planted as part of Haritha Haram and construct graveyards and dumpyards. The aim of the programme was to eradicate garbage from rural areas and keep villages clean, he said. Sarpanches commanded greater respect after the launch of programme, he said.

Earlier, the Minister conducted a surprise check at Katikenapalli High School, and laid the foundation stone for a CC road in Kothapalli and a graveyard in Khilavanaparthi.

