Make water heaters shock-proof

Published: 12:06 am 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: There is a dip in the temperature and a bath with hot water is irresistible for many people. This season, while, some could draw plans to buy and set up a new water heater, others dust the existing water heaters and check the power supply installations and wiring to ensure sufficient supply of hot water.

But it is not confined to fixing a new water heater or dusting the existing appliance, house owners need to work on many factors and check the distribution system as well. In tune with hot water generation, equal importance needs to be accorded to distribution system to avoid any untoward incident. The market is flooded with different types of water heaters and depending on the requirements and budget, people can select from the wide variety of options of available. There are instant electric water heaters, storage type electric water heaters, gas fired instantaneous water heaters, gas fired storage water heaters and even fuel or furnace oil fired water heaters, solar hot water systems and heat pumps.

With emphasis being laid on usage of non-conventional energy sources like solar energy for generating hot water, many owners are opting for these types of water heaters. Though, the number of people using solar water heaters is still far less than those using conventional water heaters, there is a considerable shift of owners towards using solar water heaters. However, lot of effort goes into installation and distribution system. Though, hot water distribution system is mostly similar to domestic cold water distribution, a recirculation pipe work is added for instant availability of hot water and conservation of energy. According to Indian Plumbing Association’s guide to Good Plumbing Practices, the system should include pipe work, isolation valves, automatic air vents, drain chocks and others similar to those set up in the cold water system.

In addition to this, supply and recirculation pipes will require thermal insulation to prevent loss of heat. In case of large centralized hot water generators like temple accommodation complexes, hotels etc, the need is for specialized equipment such as expansion vessels.

These systems also comprise heat exchangers, mixing tanks, manifolds, circulating pumps, valves, strainers and others. More importantly, they can also be integrated with heat recovery available from air conditioning and other systems to conserve energy.

