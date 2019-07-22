By | Published: 7:51 pm

How often have most of us fantasised going for long adventurous drives in the open-top SUV Thar! Imagine doing the same in one of the ‘last 700’ of Thar CRDes to be manufactured by Mahindra & Mahindra. Sounds great, doesn’t it?

Marking its 70-year legacy, M&M Ltd, part of Mahindra group, recently announced the launch of the last batch of 700 units of the iconic 4×4 off-road SUV Thar. This limited edition named ‘Thar 700’ comes packed with unique and differentiated features along with a signed badge from none other than Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the group.

The SUV will be competitively priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The true-blue off-roader will exemplify Mahindra’s rich 4×4 heritage which will help you tread anywhere you want, hassle-free.

Thar 700 comes with some new interior and exterior changes such as the sporty 5-spoke alloy wheel; decals on the side and bonnet; black finish on the grille, silver finish on the front bumper; leatherette upholstery with Thar logo on the front seats and Anti-lock Breaking System (ABS).

Powering the Thar 700 special edition is the same 2.5 litre, 4 cylinders, turbo diesel engine seen on the regular Thar CRDe. Coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the engine pumps out 105bhp of power and 247 Nm of torque. The limited special edition will be available in Aquamarine and Napoli Black colour options.

With the arrival of the second generation of Thar around the corner, it is a great opportunity for the Mahindra fans to get their hands on the limited special edition Thar 700. Mahindra Thar 700 units have started reaching company dealerships across India. Other than the dealerships, the SUV can be booked at www.mahindrasyouv.com as well.