Make Yoga a must in schools, Harish Rao tells teachers

Sangareddy: T Harish Rao, Finance Minister, called upon teachers to make Yoga and ‘Pranayama’ practise mandatory for students in both government and private schools to keep them healthy and fit.

Addressing students, teachers and Yoga practitioners at old DRDA building in Sangareddy after laying a foundation for Yoga Bhavan here on Wednesday, the Minister said practicing Yoga and engaging in sports would improve their grasping power and intelligence quotient. Unless they were fit physically and mentally, Rao said they would not perform well in studies and later in career.

Saying that Yoga was part and parcel of ancient Indian life, the Minister said Yoga made one a complete person, who could face all mental and physical challenges in life. “It hurts to see that students are committing suicide in school and college days unable to cope up with failures in life. The parents and management of most of the educational institutions were only concentrating on marks and ranks, he added. The Yoga Centre will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh.

Sangaredy Yoga Sangh (SYS), president and Former MLC, R Satyanarayana said Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Medak MP, had allocated Rs 25 lakh from his MP lads besides extending help to complete the construction of Yoga Bhavan.

Saying that SYS was conducting classes in Narayankhed, Zaheerabad, Sadasivapet, BHEL and other places, the SYS president said they were ready to conduct classes in schools and colleges to encourage the young generation to practice Yoga.

BB Patil, Zaheerabad MP, M Hanumantha Rao, Sangareddy Collector, and others were present.

Minister lays foundation stone for Birla Science Museum

The Finance Minister also laid a foundation stone for construction of Birla Science Museum on the same premises. The museum, which is going to be just the second one out of Hyderabad, is going to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore. The Minister said they would soon complete the construction of both Yoga Bhavana and Science Centre soon.

