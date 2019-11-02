Make your home garden special

By | Published: 12:12 am 9:59 pm

Hyderabad: In cities, gardening is one of the favourite activities for many but due to busy lifestyles, most do not have the time to ensure proper maintenance of their gardens. This is where the services of a professional gardener, for different works — right from lawn maintenance to weeding — come in handy.

An attractive and well-maintained garden can add appeal to your home while better plantation can provide more oxygen. However, tackling weeds and pests in your garden can become difficult.

Professional gardeners are now available in the city, with the range of their services being quite wide. There are agencies who plan and design a landscape garden. It needs professionals to make innovative use of natural slopes, plant selections, and come up with beautiful lawns. What you have to do is to find the right agency that uses the right quality materials, including good foliage plants, pH balanced soil, sand and so on, apart from ones who develop the gardens within a given timeframe.

There are also agencies that undertake annual maintenance contracts of a landscape garden with men, materials, tools and horticulture consultancy services all provided under the contract. Usually, annual maintenance consists of cleaning, trimming, cropping, manuring, application of fertilizer and pesticide treatment and so on.

Apart from these, there are some agencies who install a proper irrigation system for your garden, whether it is at home or for your commercial venture. They check the water source and plan and design irrigation systems of the right size, apart from ensuring that all the required sprinklers, nozzles, controllers, pumps, tanks, accessories and fittings are all in place.

You can get these agencies to do some landscape lighting as well. They can design and install outdoor spotlights, pedestals, decorative or wall mounted lights to highlight the plants, grass, water features and other aspects, giving an entirely different dimension to your garden. Some of these agencies have their own nurseries, from where they sell flowering and ornamental shrubs, flowering and ornamental trees, creepers and so on.

Professional agencies which sell outdoor furniture and garden furniture too are in the city. You can chose from antique and modern furniture that are made of wood, fibre or bamboo, metal, concrete etc. Garden benches and tables along with such furniture can make your garden be where you long to spend all your time.

