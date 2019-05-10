Make your home perfect with window furnishings

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Most of us spend money on interiors and furniture while renovating our homes, but very few give enough thought to adorning the windows. And even that thought ends with a pair of normal curtains.

However, fact is that being more than just eye candy, curtains and other window furnishings like blinds, are an essential part of home decor, to adjust the sunlight that comes into the house, to prevent dust and also the eyes of voyeurs from prying into your home. They are also temperature controllers.

Just like the paint that you choose to adorn your walls, curtains and blinds help in changing the ambience of the room and it is important to give a makeover for your home with some beautiful curtains and blinds that fit your windows perfectly.

Not all curtains and blinds are the same. It all depends on the interior style of your home and a thorough check has to be given on thickness, patterns and colours that match the windows and are in conformity with the rest of the room.

In Hyderabad, there are several stores that offer a range of materials including plain, patterned, checked and striped fabrics. You can easily pick the best one from the lot and hang them on the windows in your living room or bedroom. It is up to your choice whether to go for curtains or blinds.

Curtains

They are available in a host of styles and range of fabrics that can complement most interior styles and bring a sense of luxury. Curtains can be fixed easily and can be purchased at a low cost. They can be fashioned without much hassle to make stylish curtains. You can buy readymade curtain fabrics or customise them according to your design requirements.

No complex fittings or hardware are required to fix curtains. But, they need regular washing to keep them clean. However, cleaning curtains is not a big task and depending on the type of fabric, you can restore its lustre by washing it in the machine or dry cleaning it.

Blinds

They have slats, either horizontal or vertical, tied together on a single cord and blinds can be adjusted to let in varying amounts of light or block it as per your needs of the day.

Blinds come in the form of cloth, plastic and wood and these alternatives are suitable for most decor settings. The thicker fabrics of the blinds help to prevent noise from penetrating through the room.

The blinds lift up and down with a lifting mechanism and are largely used on sliding doors or over large sliding windows. When it comes to maintenance, a regular wiping or vacuuming is required.

