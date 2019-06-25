Make yourself look older

By | Published: 10:22 pm

There are women of many sizes; there are short girls, tall girls, and then there are people who look so young that people mistake them for an 8th grader who bunked school and walked into a ‘grown-up’ place.If you are a girl who struggles to be taken seriously, read on to know how to look older, stronger, and intimidating so nobody can ever mess with you.

Untangle your tresses

Wear your hair down. The curly hair movement is great, but curls mean playfulness, and with each step, there’s enough bounce to keep all the Nokia phones occupied. Go for bigger curls or if you have straight hair, it gets easier. If you’re a man, the tip would’ve been to grow more facial hair. And a fringe on the face is an absolute no-no.

Block that colour

Colour blocking is nothing new; but, remember, no funky prints, no childish tees that say “I’m specsy and I know it”. Instead, pick lighter, single colour blouses and solid trousers to complement them.

Make-up for lost time

One trick to make you instantly look older is to keep dark colours off your body and keep them close to the face. Go for brown contour, black eyeliner and eye shadow to give Cruella and Maleficent a run for their money.