Makeup hacks for when it pours

By | Aishwarya Kruthiventi | Published: 9:04 pm

The season of sticky and sweaty monsoon means bad roads, slow moving traffic and constant rain. Staying stylish in this sultry weather is unimaginable, but not impossible. Steaming cups of coffee and books is all one can think of in this weather. Post office meetings in cafes and clubs will indeed require doubling up on our style schedule.

If nothing seems to work? Look towards fashion bloggers who have come up with new ways to deal with the rainy weather and yet stay on top on trends. Popular YouTuber Sejal Kumar talks about monsoon hacks in her latest video.

Taking care of oily skin especially in this season gets tough, she suggests using a very light moisturiser containing SPF to protect the skin because sun does manage to shine through the clouds. And when it comes to clothing, it’s always best to wear cottons, and avoid synthetic, transparent and sticky clothes.

The go-to monsoon look can be a very airy cotton shirt with denim pants and white sneakers. This look can be paired with some big boho earrings and a neck piece. For a lazy evening dinner, one can pair a high waist cotton palazzo with a tank top and some ethnic jewellery to spice up the look.

Frizz affects every fashionista worth her salt, it’s hard to keep frizzy hair in place, using cold water to wash it will fix the problem instantly. Another quick hack is to use a bandana to keep your hair in place. It is always good to stick with basic makeup during such a season.

A good amount of foundation with highlighter and powder will do the trick. Avoid raccoon eyes, by using a waterproof mascara. A cheek tint and a nude lipstick will immediately give you a dewy look. It is best to avoid light coloured shoes and leather boots and stick to comfortable rubber slippers. As they are cheaper, adding many slippers to the collection will bring a pop to your everyday look.

Since our phones are always glued to us, it’s best to avoid the whole situation of phones falling in puddles. It might be a good idea to carry a plastic cover so that no water gets into it, in case you are caught in a sudden downpour. Always carry an umbrella so that all the care and preparation doesn’t go waste.