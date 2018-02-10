Makeup tips for oval face

By | Published: 12:02 am 9:26 pm

Do you know what kind of makeup suits you? Not every kind of makeup suits everyone. There are different areas one should focus on, depending on the shape of the face. And if your face is oval in shape, it becomes even more important to keep a few things in mind. And, it also becomes important to identify what is the shape of your face.

Shereen, makeup artist and owner of Studio7 Makeup Academy, says that oval-shaped faces have wider forehead and narrow cheekbones. She also gives some easy and simple makeup tips for oval-shaped face.

Foundation

Shereen says that it is important to use a foundation that matches the skin tone. “This is very important for oval-shaped face,” she adds. The makeup artist mentions that if women opt for different foundation shades, then the difference is clearly seen in oval-shaped faces.

Contouring

Girls with an oval-shaped face should focus on covering the darker shades of the face, she says. “They must focus on forehead, temples, under the cheekbones and on the nose,” adds the makeup artist. Shereen mentions that this way, they will be able to give a proper contouring to their face.

Highlights

Shereen says that people who have oval shape should not forget to focus under the eyes. “It is also important to highlight the forehead, exactly where one puts the bindi,” she adds. Shereen says that girls should also highlight the nose bridge, under the chin and slightly under the lips.

Eyes

“Eyes are the most important part of any makeup,” says Shereen and adds that winged eyeliner is a big no for oval-shaped faces. “It is advised to avoid winged liner because it brings the shape of the face into focus,” she shares. Shereen also mentions that the eyebrows should be thick and neatly trimmed.