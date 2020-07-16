Making all facilities available for Covid-19 patients at MGMH: Errabelli

By | Published: 12:50 am 12:53 am

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the government was taking all steps to provide quality treatment to Covid-19 patients at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) in Warangal, and appealed to the patients not to panic and run to Hyderabad for treatment.

The Minister was speaking at a review meeting with the local people’s representatives and officials on the medical services being provided to Covid-19 patients at MGMH here on Wednesday.

The Minister said the administration was taking steps to provide facilities to patients who are under home quarantine. “We are allocating Hotel Haritha Kakatiya for accommodation of doctors,” he said and directed the authorities to take steps to recruit medical staff including chest physicians at the MGM hospital since new ventilators are being set up at the hospital.

“The officials should ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen,” Dayakar Rao said, adding that it was decided to use the 200 bed hospital sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) as an exclusive hospital for Covid-19. “Hostel buildings on the Kakatiya University campus can be used as the isolation wards for the Corona patients,” he added.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today,’ district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said a total of 48 new ventilators had been allotted to MGMH in addition to 25 existing ventilators for Covid-19 patients. It may be added here that the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing day by day in erstwhile Warangal district. Patients from Khammam and Karimnagar districts also visit the MGMH for treatment.

Meanwhile, the District Medical and Health Department authorities have decided to start rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) in Warangal Urban district as the cases in the second biggest city in the State, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) areas was high in number.

Kumarpally, Srinivasa Colony, Vishwakarmaveedi, Parimala colony, Waddepalli, Gopalpur, Meedalaiah temple street and Kothawada were announced as containment zones. A total of 317 positive cases have been recorded here since April 1 in Warangal Urban district alone. MP Banda Prakash, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MLAs N Narender, Ch Dharma Reddy, Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, GWMC Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, District Collector Rajiv Gandhi, GWMC commissioner Pamela and police commissioner Promod Kumar attended the review meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .